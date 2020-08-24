Alice Godfrey



Farmington - Alice Godfrey, 57, of Farmington, New Mexico, was born to Helen and Thomas Goodwin on March 30, 1963 in Farmington. Alice lost her battle with cancer on August 19, 2020. While it was a short battle she gave it all she had. Alice loved her family very much. She was a compassionate, strong, loving, positive and hopeful person. There wasn't a day that went by that she didn't fight. Her grandbabies were her world. She will be dearly missed. Alice is survived by her husband; Mark Godfrey, son; Andrew (Brittany) Godfrey, daughter; Alyssa (Nicholas) Strunk,Grandsons; Cohen Godfrey and Deaken Godfrey, sister; Aileen Archuleta and Bob Oremus. She is preceded in death by her parents; Helen and Thomas Goodwin and brother; Nathan Goodwin.









