Alice J. Schurman

Farmington -

Alice J. Schurman passed away June 4, 2019.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband Vern E. Schurman

Alice is survived by 5 sons, 1 daughter and spouses:Verlin R. and Darlene Schurman, Neil V. and Beverly Schurman, Lloyd A. and Kay Schurman Keith E., and Penny Schurman Jolene K. and Rusty Smith Leslie L. and Angela Schurman.

Alice is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

No services will be held locally, interment will be in Nebraska.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in Alice's name.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from June 9 to June 12, 2019
