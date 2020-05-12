Services
Desert View Funeral Home - Shiprock
US Highway 491 N
Shiprock, NM 87420
(505) 368-4607
Graveside service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Bisti NM family plot
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Bisti - Alice L. Pierce age 83 of Bisti NM, passed from this life on the morning of May 11, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Nursing Home.

Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend was proceeded in death by her husband Billy Pierce, her mother Amy Begay, daughters Velma Pierce and Gloria Pierce, Grandson Clayton Thompson. Our mother is survived by one son Bruce Pierce, 6- daughters Theresa (Ernest) Johnson, Betty (Gilbert) Manuelito, Shirley Pierce, Clara (Albert)Pierce, Julia Pierce, and Victoria Pierce. 29 Grandchildren and 27 Great-Grandchildren, and one sister Harriet Manuelito.

A Graveside service is scheduled for May 14, 2020 10:00a.m. at Bisti NM family plot.

Please understand the safety aspect of this virus and how contagious it is, so only pallbearers will be allowed at graveside, all others are to remain in their vehicle. Wearing of masks, gloves and practicing social distancing are highly encouraged.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are under Desert View Funeral Home in Shiprock NM.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 12 to May 13, 2020
