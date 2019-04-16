Alice Maria Nichols of Bloomfield, NM danced into Heaven on April 10th, 2019, at the age of 81, no longer confined to a frail and ailing body. She was born to J.C. and Myrtle Post on November the 6th, 1937, near Lindrith, NM.



She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers 'Baby Boy' Post & Jim Post. Sister Jessie Post (Bechdol), brother in law Jack Bechdol. Husbands: Gene Bradley and Nick Nichols. Stillborn daughter Elizabeth Bradley, son Jimmy Bradley and daughter Zelma Bradley.



She is survived by a brother, Hap Post (Jana) of Big Spring, Texas, sisters; Kate Page of Lindrith, NM, Dorothy Casaus of Bloomfield, NM, sister in law, Betty Post of Lindrith, NM. Daughter, PeggySue Holdaway (Lee) of Springville, Utah and son, Owen Bradley of Riverton, WY. Joe Nichols , Penny Wheelis 12 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and numerous other family members and dear friends.



Services will be held at 4:00 pm on Friday, April 19th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 902 W Blanco Blvd, Bloomfield, NM



A memorial Service will also be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 20th at the Lindrith Area Heritage School in Lindrith, NM, followed by interment in the Ojito Cemetery, Lindrith, NM.



See full obituary at www.farmingtonfuneral.com Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary