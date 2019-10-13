Services
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice McIntyre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice McIntyre


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice McIntyre Obituary
Alice McIntyre

Farmington - Alice Sue McIntyre of Farmington, NM passed away on October 4, 2019. Alice was 76 years old. She was born February 6, 1943 in Center, Texas to John Henry Crawford and Eloise Dixon.

Alice earned a degree in early childhood development from UCLA after which she worked as a headstart and preschool teacher in Los Angeles, CA, and San Juan County, NM for 25 years until she retired. Alice was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Johnny McIntyre. Alice is survived by her children; Juanita Crosby (Wayne), Patricia Brooks (Joseph II) and Alonzo McIntyre (Julie); 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank all of the first responders and the ICU staff at San Juan Regional Medical center as well as all of her therapists. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farmington Funeral Home
Download Now