Alice McIntyre
Farmington - Alice Sue McIntyre of Farmington, NM passed away on October 4, 2019. Alice was 76 years old. She was born February 6, 1943 in Center, Texas to John Henry Crawford and Eloise Dixon.
Alice earned a degree in early childhood development from UCLA after which she worked as a headstart and preschool teacher in Los Angeles, CA, and San Juan County, NM for 25 years until she retired. Alice was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Johnny McIntyre. Alice is survived by her children; Juanita Crosby (Wayne), Patricia Brooks (Joseph II) and Alonzo McIntyre (Julie); 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank all of the first responders and the ICU staff at San Juan Regional Medical center as well as all of her therapists. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Oct. 13, 2019