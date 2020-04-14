|
Alice W. Sumner
Navajo Dam - Alice W. Sumner, 68, passed away April 9, 2020. Alice was born July 10, 1951 in Minnesota to parents Willis and Winnie Clow. Alice was a beloved wife, mom, sister, friend, aunt, cousin, bus driver, gram and great gram. Alice is preceded in death by her parents; Willis and Winnie Clow and brother; Lavern Sandburg. She is survived by her loving husband William Wayne Sumner, son; Shane Sumner, daughter; Anna Waldron and Jennifer Waldron, 10 grandchildren and 7 great- grandchildren.
Alice's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Chapel of Aztec.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020