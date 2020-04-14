Services
Cope Memorial Chapel of Aztec
405 South Main Avenue
Aztec, NM 87410
(505) 334-9332
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Sumner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice W. Sumner


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice W. Sumner Obituary
Alice W. Sumner

Navajo Dam - Alice W. Sumner, 68, passed away April 9, 2020. Alice was born July 10, 1951 in Minnesota to parents Willis and Winnie Clow. Alice was a beloved wife, mom, sister, friend, aunt, cousin, bus driver, gram and great gram. Alice is preceded in death by her parents; Willis and Winnie Clow and brother; Lavern Sandburg. She is survived by her loving husband William Wayne Sumner, son; Shane Sumner, daughter; Anna Waldron and Jennifer Waldron, 10 grandchildren and 7 great- grandchildren.

Alice's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Chapel of Aztec.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -