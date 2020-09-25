Allen C. Brady, Sr.



Shiprock - Allen C. Brady, Sr., age 88 of Shiprock, NM passed away on September 19, 2020, surrounded by family.



Allen was born in Lukachukai, AZ on April 20, 1932, to Carl and Esther Brady who proceeded him in death. He came from a large family of four brothers and five sisters. Surviving siblings Elizabeth Yazzie, Andrew Brady, Johnny Brady Sr, Wilbur Brady, Cecelia Bitsui, Alice Benally, and Marlene Vigil. Proceeded in death Nada C Brady, Lillie Mae Haskie, and Lucinda Begay.



Allen served his country as a United States Marine during the Korean Conflict (1952-1954) While serving his tour of duty, he lost his father Carl. He returned home to help raise his brothers and sisters, making education a priority, to ensure their future. He started working for the Bureau of Indian Affairs at the Shiprock Boarding School as a cook. While working at Shiprock, a young lady named Fannie M White caught his eye. She loved his chocolate cake. They were married on September 4, 1954, at St. Isabel Catholic Church in Lukachukai, AZ. Allen was raised in the Lukuachukai mountain range. Mom and Dad spent many summer days living and tending to their livestock at the family cabin. In Shiprock they had a farm, producing fresh vegetables and hay. During his younger years, he raised cattle but always had sheep. He loved family time, hearing his family eating laughing together especially the grandkids and great-grandkids. He will surely be missed especially family birthdays because he was the birthday song leader.



Getting married in the Catholic church, he helps build Christ the King Church in Shiprock, NM. The men would do maintenance around the church buildings, waxed the Catholic Center wood floors, and helped with Men's Cursillo's in the '70s, to help men become a more devoted Catholic.



Allen was be laid to rest at the Kirtland Cemetery on September 22, 2020, next to his sweetheart, to continue their 66-year love story. They had four children Scott (Fayth) Brady, Raymond (Patricia) Brady, LouAnn (Melvin) Badonie, Allen C Brady Jr (Sandra). Fourteen grandchildren and Twelve great-grandchildren. Grandson Stephen A Brady proceeded him in death.



Burial Services have already taken place. Upper Fruitland Honor Guard provided military services. Due to COVID 19 no family gathering









