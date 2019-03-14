|
Allen Guy "Pat" Jamison
Farmington - Allen Guy "Pat" Jamison passed away on March 8, 2019 in Aurora, Colorado just days from his 96th birthday.
Born in Jonesboro, Arkansas in 1923, Pat followed his brothers into the U.S. Army Air Corps in September 1942. He was stationed at the RAF Kimolton AAF-117 near Cambridge, England in 1943. He served proudly with the 526th Bomb Squadron within the 379th Bomb Group, 41st Bomb Wing, 1st Bomb Division. During this period, the 379th Bomb Group earned distinction by completing the most sorties of any bomb group in the 8th Air Force, and pioneering the 12-plane formation that became standard in the European theatre from 1944.
In August 1943, Pat's plane was shot down in Ahrweiler, Germany. Captured and loaded onto a transport train, Pat found himself confined at the notorious Stalag 17-B in Krems, Austria. After surviving two years of starvation and cold, with the end of the war at hand, Pat was one of the 4,000 POW's from this prison camp that began the 281 mile march to Braunau, Austria. Freed by U.S. forces in May 1945, Pat returned home, having completed his service with two Distinguished Unit Citations, an Air Medal with Oak Leaf Custer for singular acts of heroism in flight, and the Purple Heart, for wounds sustained in combat.
Once home, Pat followed his brother and the San Juan County (SJC) oil and gas boom to Farmington in 1952 where he met his future wife Rita Reid. Pat was a familiar face in the oil field from Midland, Texas to Casper, Wyoming. He was proud to have served in the Air Corps and enjoyed the challenge of the oil field, but above all, was most honored by his role as husband and father.
SJC was his family's outdoor playground. Fishing, hunting, boating and camping with his 5 children, 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren was the light that led his long life.
In retirement he found joy in participating in the SJC VFW Post 2182 where he served as Post Commander in 1997.
Pat was one of six children born to Doswell Amos Jamison and Cecilia May Blue. Brothers Everett Jamison and Doswell Jamison, and sisters Maxine Laird, Nita Kennedy and Elizabeth Browning preceded Pat in death, leaving surviving sister Rosanne L'Heureux.
Pat was married to Rita Reid Jamison for 63 years at her passing in 2017. He is survived by his children Jill and David Hobbs, Todd and Frankie Thunell, Kevin and Marcy Jamison, and Christi and Mike Ulrich. He was preceded in death by son Allen Val Jamison.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Brewer, Lee and Larkin with a viewing Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5pm-7pm and funeral services Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00am in the Brewer, Lee and Larkin Chapel. Burial service will directly follow at the Kirtland/Fruitland Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren Sarah Hobbs, Jonathan Ulrich, Andrea Gross, Cassie Ulrich, Nick Jamison and Matthew Jamison. Honorary pallbearers are Kevin Jamison, Todd Thunell, David Hobbs, Mike Ulrich and Jerry Thunell.
Pat's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, NM. (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019