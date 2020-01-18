|
Allen L "Sug" Roberts of Nathrop, Colorado died Monday, January 13, 2020. Sug was an active member of the Quarter Back Club and the Eagles Club, while living in the Castle Rock community. Sug is survived by his sister Dottie Moore of Wichita, Ks, daughters Danna Henderson of Bernalillo, NM, Debra Manwell of Farmington, NM, Linda Clibon of Castle Rock, Co, and son David Allen Roberts of Tulsa, Ok. Sug loved his family, motorcycle riding and was a real outdoor enthusiast. Sug had 8 grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren. He was greatly loved and will be missed.
There will be a memorial in Castle Rock today. Please send condolences to Linda Clibon, 5209 E Dakota, Castle Rock, Co 80104-8540
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020