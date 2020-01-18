Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen L. "Sug" Roberts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen L. "Sug" Roberts Obituary
Allen L "Sug" Roberts of Nathrop, Colorado died Monday, January 13, 2020. Sug was an active member of the Quarter Back Club and the Eagles Club, while living in the Castle Rock community. Sug is survived by his sister Dottie Moore of Wichita, Ks, daughters Danna Henderson of Bernalillo, NM, Debra Manwell of Farmington, NM, Linda Clibon of Castle Rock, Co, and son David Allen Roberts of Tulsa, Ok. Sug loved his family, motorcycle riding and was a real outdoor enthusiast. Sug had 8 grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren. He was greatly loved and will be missed.

There will be a memorial in Castle Rock today. Please send condolences to Linda Clibon, 5209 E Dakota, Castle Rock, Co 80104-8540
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -