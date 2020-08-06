1/1
Alma Jean (Irvin) McGee
Alma Jean (Irvin) McGee

Farmington - Alma Jean (Irvin) McGee

January 12, 1939 - August 5, 2020

Jean, age 81 of Farmington, returned to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Jean was born to the late Woodrow Wilson Irvin and Alma Irvin Walsh on January 12, 1939. She is being welcomed home by brothers, Larry and Robert Irvin.

Jean was born in Alamosa Colorado and spent her childhood there in the beautiful San Luis valley. The family later moved to Farmington, NM where she would call home for the rest of her life. She was always known for her beauty and grace. A homecoming queen at Farmington High School, she was full of life and love as a young woman. Her beautiful spirit caught the eye of J. Lavoy McGee of Farmington and a lifelong romance began. She married Lavoy in the Mesa Arizona Temple at the young age of 19 in 1958 and began the greatest adventure of her life. Early in their marriage they operated Red Mesa Trading Post in Arizona. She was loved and respected by the beautiful people of the Navajo Nation. She later relocated back to Farmington to provide an environment in which to raise her children. She worked side by side with her husband as they continued to run Red Mesa Trading Post before starting Southwest Pet Supply in Farmington and simultaneously operating a cattle ranch in La Plata, NM. She was also employed by State Farm Insurance in Farmington where she was valued and loved by employers and members of the community. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints and dutifully served in various church callings. She led her life and raised her children under the guidance of her vast and unshakable faith in Jesus Christ. Her true calling in life was to be a Mother. She raised nine children with love and a stern, but steady hand. Her example as a woman of faith and integrity is a gift that will inspire generations. She was quick to smile and encourage. She was dedicated to serving others with genuine care. Those she encountered were elevated by her presence. She always acted with an infallible spirit of love and righteousness.

She is survived by husband, J. Lavoy McGee, of 62 years. All nine of her children: Tammy (Sam), Polly (Roland), Shelley (Cal), Chuck (Sheri), Julie (Brock), Chris (Amy), Steve (Sandy), Curtis (Mychelle), and Diana (Scott). Brothers, Sammy, and Richard, and sister Joanne. She leaves a legacy of 32 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren so far.

A visitation for Jean will be held on Friday August 7th, 2020 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at the Farmington Funeral Home Chapel. Everyone will be asked to practice COVID-19 procedures. A private interment will later be held at Kirtland Fruitland Cemetery.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
