Althea Shirley
Kirtland - Kirtland - Althea Shirley, 64, passed away on March 4, 2020. She was born February 5, 1956 in Bisti, New Mexico to Frank & Alice Henry of Bisti, New Mexico.
Althea attended Navajo Mission as a teen. Later she moved to Denver, CO where she met her future husband, Calvin Shirley, where they married on August 16, 1975
After having a family and raising her sons for a few years she attended Mr. Johns Academy of Beauty Culture and graduated August 6, 1987 where she was a cosmetologist until her passing.
Althea had a contagious laugh and a smile that could brighten a room. Her kind heart was always willing to help others in need. Especially when It came to her grandchildren, They were her world.
Althea was preceded in death by Father Frank Henry & Sister Bernice Yazzie.
She is survived by her husband Calvin Shirley. Sons, Brainard (Antoinette) Maynard, Michael & Elijah Shirley. Grandchildren Lynnette, Kay'Lynne, Brainard JR, Kiara & Aubrianna Shirley.
Mother, Alice Henry. Brothers Raymond, Davis, Benjamin, Samuel & Aaron Henry. Sisters Rita LaPlante, Bessie Sherwood, Genevieve Yazzie & Rosita Toledo, With multiple Nieces & Nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Riverside Bread of Life Church in Fruitland NM on Monday March 9, 2020 at 10:00. Internment will follow at Kirtland Cemetery with a reception following the burial at Riverside Bread of Life.
Pall bearers will be Brainard Shirley, Daryl Henry, Orlando Yazzie, Gabriel Yazzie, Pete Sherwood, Derrick Henry & Ryan Friday. Althea is in the care of Cope Memorial Chapel.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020