Alton Kendrick
Aztec - Dec 8, 1924 - Apr 25, 2020
Long-time Aztec resident, Al Kendrick, 95, died Saturday, April 25, in Farmington from the Covid-19 virus. He was born December 8, 1924 in Lubbock, TX.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ruth Conway Kendrick of Farmington; a son and daughter-in-law, Neil and Elaine Kendrick of Franklin, TN; and five nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harve and Amelia Kendrick; two brothers, Lowell and Harold Kendrick; and a son, Randy Kendrick.
Al graduated from Lubbock High School, served stateside in the Air Force during WWII as a radio technician, graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Petroleum Engineering, and worked in the oil fields of Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado as a mud logging engineer. He met Ruth, a teacher, in the oil boom town of Crane, TX and they married in 1955. They both found jobs in Aztec when passing through on their honeymoon to Colorado and settled down.
Al worked for the NM Oil Conservation Division for 25 years before retiring, and then consulted with independent producers for another 24 years. He loved all things oil and gas and served on the API scholarship committee for many years. He was an engineer's engineer and could repair anything mechanical or electrical.
He also loved working in his flower garden, listening to big-band-era music, fishing, learning trivia, and telling stories about his military and oil field days.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be scheduled after restrictions are lifted.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Petroleum Institute - 4 Corners Chapter Scholarship Fund, PO Box 5395, Farmington, NM 87499, or .
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020