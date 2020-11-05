Amoret DeField



Monte Vista - Our Little Love joined us August 20th and said goodbye from her home in Monte Vista on October 29th. While she was born a tiny sweet bean, she had a full grown personality and was fond of handing our fierce looks from her blue eyes. Though her time here was brief, she won the love of so many family, friends, and wonderful hospital staff. Amoret spent her time savoring spa days with warm baths, massages, and lounging.



She was an avid reader of astronomy, travel, celebrations, zoology, and fantastic adventure. Amoret was often found listening to lullaby versions of inappropriate music or critiquing Disney remakes. Her spare time was committed to soaking up cozy cuddles, nuzzles, smooches, and snuggles.



Her brief life will be honored and remembered by her adoring brother Oberon, mama Crystal, and daddad Scott who all love her so much. Her grandmothers, great grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins, and treasured friends will continue to celebrate her.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations and support for rare disease research, Children's Hospital of Colorado, Hospice Del Valle, and Ronald McDonald House.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store