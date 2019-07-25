|
|
Amy Huaman
Aztec - We are sad to announce the death of Amy Elizabeth Conway Huaman, aged 47 of Aztec, NM. She died Wednesday July 17, 2019 near her home. Amy was born November 3, 1971 in El Paso, Texas to Dayton Edward Conway & Francine Pyle Conway.
Amy received her undergraduate degree from UNM, & an M.A. in Counseling from NAU. She was an English teacher at Monument Valley, Newcomb, Bloomfield & Aztec High Schools. Amy was a gifted musician and linguist, child of God, devoted daughter & loving sister, teacher & friend. In loving memory & hopeful anticipation of a joyful heavenly reunion.
Amy is Survived by her parents Dayton & Francine Conway, her brothers Daniel Conway Dickson & James Conway, her sisters Emily Rebecca Lolo (Mika), Lorraine Lee (David), Katie Riggs (Justin) & Charlotte Conway and 19 nieces and nephews.
Amy's viewing will be at 9am & her funeral service 10 am Sat. July 27th 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 505 N Oliver Dr, Aztec, NM 87410
In lieu of flowers: Donations can be made to the Aztec Municipal School District Foundation through the Aztec Schools web page or mail a check to 1118 W Aztec Blvd, Aztec, NM 87410 & designate the Amy Conway Huaman Memorial Fund.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from July 25 to July 26, 2019