Anderson Johnson, Jr.



Sanostee - Anderson Johnson, Jr., 38 of Sanostee, New Mexico passed from this life on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was born August 18, 1982 in Shiprock, New Mexico.



Anderson is survived by his loving parents; father is Anderson Johnson, Sr., mother is Phyllis Mae Johnson of Yellowhill, New Mexico. Brother Byron Johnson of Sanostee, New Mexico. Sister's: Ophelia Johnson and Demeteria Johnson of Sanostee, New Mexico.



Anderson is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home North of Shiprock US Highway 491, Shiprock, New Mexico. (505) 368-4607.









