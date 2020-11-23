1/1
Anderson Johnson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anderson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anderson Johnson, Jr.

Sanostee - Anderson Johnson, Jr., 38 of Sanostee, New Mexico passed from this life on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was born August 18, 1982 in Shiprock, New Mexico.

Anderson is survived by his loving parents; father is Anderson Johnson, Sr., mother is Phyllis Mae Johnson of Yellowhill, New Mexico. Brother Byron Johnson of Sanostee, New Mexico. Sister's: Ophelia Johnson and Demeteria Johnson of Sanostee, New Mexico.

Anderson is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home North of Shiprock US Highway 491, Shiprock, New Mexico. (505) 368-4607.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Desert View Funeral Home - Shiprock
US Highway 491 N
Shiprock, NM 87420
(505) 368-4607
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by daily-times.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved