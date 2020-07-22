Andrea Ashcroft



March 12, 1947 - July 20, 2020



"I hope the exit is joyful" (Frida Kahlo)



"I'll be right here beside you because I'm not going very far" ( AA)



Andrea Ashcroft left this world in joyful anticipation, relief, and gratitude, on July 20, 2020.



Andi wanted her public farewell to be a sincere Thank You to the City of Farmington and to all the people, teachers, and friends she knew there, for giving her a wonderful place to grow up. She cherished lifelong memories of the Farmington of her childhood, with apple orchards, new schools, freedom and safety. She deeply loved her group of school friends. She felt the Farmington community prepared her to go on and live the best life she could, always inspired by the good people she knew there and her English teacher Mrs. Black, "the finest teacher who ever walked the face of this earth."



Andrea loved the solitude of the desert and was deeply attached to her family heritage in the four corners area, especially native culture and tribal life on the reservation. She was treasured by the people of Rough Rock, AZ, where for 8 years she capably restored and ran a successful trading post that was at once a Post Office, Community Center, and place of assistance for anyone who needed it.



Andi's years of city life were devoted to serving homeless and mentally ill persons. She provided compassionate and skillful outreach through the Salt Lake StoreFront, and then in Portland, Oregon, as a member of Project Respond Street Outreach Team. Andi also served in retreat centers and social service projects of the Catholic Church, and is fondly remembered by former staff and guests of Marillac House (Catholic Community Services of Utah).



Andi lived the values of Faithfulness, loyalty, unparalleled generosity, and simple authenticity, expressed by her quiet reverence for nature. Among many other interests, she loved plants, orchestral music, and literature, especially the poems of Emily Dickinson. She was a skilled woodworker, writer, and Master Gardener. Her profound goodness was felt by all who met her. She was a magnificent friend.



Deepest gratitude to Dr. Hotan, Dr. Parosa, and EOLCOR volunteers who uphold Oregon's Death With Dignity mission. Though she died of natural causes, having choice and control meant everything to her.



Andi joins those who preceded her in death, grandparents Shumway and Ashcroft, her parents James and Zona Ashcroft, and infant brother Andrew. She is survived by cherished soulmate Mona Knapp and daughters Nina and Hanna and three grandchildren; by lifelong friend Kathy Lewis and sons Josh and Zach whom she loved as sons; cousin Susy Ashcroft (Albuquerque, NM), sister Tauna Lee Ashcroft (Hurricane, UT), brothers Dennis (Gallup, NM) and Kelly Ashcroft (Hurricane, UT), and extended family.



Andi's ashes will be returned to the earth in the stillness and peace of her beloved desert.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store