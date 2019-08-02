|
|
Andrea (Andie) Trujillo Lucero
Albuquerque - Andrea (Andie) Trujillo Lucero
Born: May 9, 1933 — Died: July 27, 2019
Andrea was born in Govenador, NM to Manuel and Ascención Trujillo.
She was preceded in death by her husband Carlos Lucero, Jr. She and Carlos met in Lumberton, NM where they were both raised. They wed on March 2, 1954. Carlos was in the U.S. Air Force and together they lived in various locations across the United States where they raised their two children. After life in the military, they settled in Bloomfield, NM. They were married 55 years before Carlos' passing.
She enjoyed being with her family, cooking and bingo.
She is survived by sister, Sister Carmela Trujillo, OSF, son, Michael Lucero, his wife Barbara Surbey and step-daughter, Jodi Perea. Andrea was preceded in death by daughter, Carla Zabalza; She is also survived by grandchildren, Andrea Griego and Felipe Zabalza and great-grandchildren, Isaac and Joshua Valenzuela.
Funeral services will be Monday August 5, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 307 N. Church St. Bloomfield, NM. Viewing at 8:30; Rosary 9:00; Mass 10:00. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery after Mass. Reception will follow at St. Rose of Lima Church in Blanco, NM. All are invited.
In lieu of flowers, donations to American are appreciated.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019