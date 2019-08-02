Services
Alternative Choice
804 North Dustin Avenue
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 326-3671
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
8:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
307 N. Church St.
Bloomfield, NM
Rosary
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
307 N. Church St.
Bloomfield, NM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
307 N. Church St.
Bloomfield, NM
Resources
Andrea Trujillo (Andie) Lucero


1933 - 2019
Andrea Trujillo (Andie) Lucero Obituary
Andrea (Andie) Trujillo Lucero

Albuquerque - Andrea (Andie) Trujillo Lucero

Born: May 9, 1933 — Died: July 27, 2019

Andrea was born in Govenador, NM to Manuel and Ascención Trujillo.

She was preceded in death by her husband Carlos Lucero, Jr. She and Carlos met in Lumberton, NM where they were both raised. They wed on March 2, 1954. Carlos was in the U.S. Air Force and together they lived in various locations across the United States where they raised their two children. After life in the military, they settled in Bloomfield, NM. They were married 55 years before Carlos' passing.

She enjoyed being with her family, cooking and bingo.

She is survived by sister, Sister Carmela Trujillo, OSF, son, Michael Lucero, his wife Barbara Surbey and step-daughter, Jodi Perea. Andrea was preceded in death by daughter, Carla Zabalza; She is also survived by grandchildren, Andrea Griego and Felipe Zabalza and great-grandchildren, Isaac and Joshua Valenzuela.

Funeral services will be Monday August 5, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 307 N. Church St. Bloomfield, NM. Viewing at 8:30; Rosary 9:00; Mass 10:00. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery after Mass. Reception will follow at St. Rose of Lima Church in Blanco, NM. All are invited.

In lieu of flowers, donations to American are appreciated.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
