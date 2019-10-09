|
Andrew Caldwell
Farmington - Andrew Franklin Caldwell, age 69 passed away on Sunday morning October 6, 2019.
Andrew is survived by his wife, Sheri Cook, his sons Andrew D Caldwell(Rodi), Keith Caldwell, Kyle Caldwell, his daughters Diane Jantz(Ron), and Judy Volesky(Casey), his grandchildren, Meaghan, Ryan, Jonathan, Bailey, Wesley, Caleb, Sarah, Jacob and Kyhber. and his great-granddaughter, Luna. Andy is also survived by his brothers Joedy Caldwell(Denise) and Brad Wenzel(Victoria), as well as several nieces and nephews.
Andy was preceded in death by his mother Maxine Wenzel, his father Joseph P Caldwell II, his step-father Robert Wenzel, his brother Samuel Caldwell and his grandson Bryan Jantz
Andy was born in Okmulgee Oklahoma on August 21, 1950. He graduated from Farmington High School in 1968. He opened Western Tool Crib in 1980 and has been a fixture in the tool business ever since. He loved what he did and he loved his customers. He was a problem solver and the "go to" guy for compressor repairs in the Four Corners area.
Andy loved his family and enjoyed showing the grandkids how to drive the tractor and how to weld and woodwork. Family and friends were treated to many good meals prepared on his competition smoker. His passing has left a hole in our hearts.
A funeral service is scheduled for 6:00PM on Saturday October 12, 2019 at the Aztec Church of the Nazarene 1061 NM 516, Aztec NM. Condolences can be sent to 2601 East Main St Farmington, NM 87401.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019