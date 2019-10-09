Services
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Caldwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Caldwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Caldwell Obituary
Andrew Caldwell

Farmington - Andrew Franklin Caldwell, age 69 passed away on Sunday morning October 6, 2019.

Andrew is survived by his wife, Sheri Cook, his sons Andrew D Caldwell(Rodi), Keith Caldwell, Kyle Caldwell, his daughters Diane Jantz(Ron), and Judy Volesky(Casey), his grandchildren, Meaghan, Ryan, Jonathan, Bailey, Wesley, Caleb, Sarah, Jacob and Kyhber. and his great-granddaughter, Luna. Andy is also survived by his brothers Joedy Caldwell(Denise) and Brad Wenzel(Victoria), as well as several nieces and nephews.

Andy was preceded in death by his mother Maxine Wenzel, his father Joseph P Caldwell II, his step-father Robert Wenzel, his brother Samuel Caldwell and his grandson Bryan Jantz

Andy was born in Okmulgee Oklahoma on August 21, 1950. He graduated from Farmington High School in 1968. He opened Western Tool Crib in 1980 and has been a fixture in the tool business ever since. He loved what he did and he loved his customers. He was a problem solver and the "go to" guy for compressor repairs in the Four Corners area.

Andy loved his family and enjoyed showing the grandkids how to drive the tractor and how to weld and woodwork. Family and friends were treated to many good meals prepared on his competition smoker. His passing has left a hole in our hearts.

A funeral service is scheduled for 6:00PM on Saturday October 12, 2019 at the Aztec Church of the Nazarene 1061 NM 516, Aztec NM. Condolences can be sent to 2601 East Main St Farmington, NM 87401.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farmington Funeral Home
Download Now