Angela Gutierrez, 64 of Bloomfield, NM was lifted by angels February 5, 2019 in Surprise, AZ after a short but grueling battle with cancer. She was born August 20, 1954 in Cortez, Colorado to Fred and Helen Martinez.
Angela was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and teacher. She loved dearly and lived faithfully for all of her family including her many students; however, she loved none more than her grandchildren, which she shared a very special bond. She will always be loved, greatly missed and never forgotten.
She is survived by her mother Helen Martinez; daughter Theresa Gutierrez; son Terran Gutierrez & wife Eloisa; Sisters Diana Martinez and Una Barnard, sister-in law Daisy Ortega. Brothers, Lucas Martinez & wife Carmel, Larry Martinez & wife Anita, Thomas "Herman" Martinez & wife Julie and Gerald Martinez & wife Laura. Grandchildren, Lorenzo Velasquez, Terran Gutierrez Jr., Romeo Velasquez and Santana Gutierrez.
Angela is preceded in death by her husband Robert O. "Bob" Gutierrez; father Fred Martinez; brothers Freddie, Arthur, and David Martinez; and sister Freda Martinez.
A Rosary will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church 307 N. Church St. Bloomfield, NM 87413. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00am. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.simplycremationaz.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Simply Cremation in Surprise, AZ.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 14, 2019