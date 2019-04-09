Services
Cope Memorial Chapel
404 West Arrington Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 327-5142
Angelina Anaya


1932 - 2019
Angelina Anaya Obituary
Angelina Anaya

Gobernador - Angelina Anaya, a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother & friend. Went to be with the lord April 5, 2019 peacefully in her home surrounded by loved one's.

Angelina was born August 23, 1932 in Gobenador, NM to Emilio and Rafelita Garcia. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Joe Anaya; sons, Dean Arnold Anaya & Joseph "Joey" Anaya; grandson, Johnny "JohnnyBoy" Rascon; granddaughter, Michelle Anaya and great-grandson, Eric Anaya.

She is survived by her sons, Larry Anaya, Leon Anaya, Henry Anaya, Gerald Anaya & Tracy Anaya; daughters, Joann (Tommy) Armenta, Vickie (Leroy) Arellano, Priscilla Anaya, Rosemary (Manuel) Serna, Jennie (Marshall) Sausedo, Emily Anaya; & granddaughter Yvonne Anaya. Along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren & great great-grandchildren
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Apr. 9, 2019
