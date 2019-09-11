|
Angelina (Lena) Birdell (Constantino) Young
Sedan, KS - Angelina (Lena) Birdell (Constantino) Young, age 102, of Sedan, went to her eternal home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her waiting loved ones at 12am June 15, 2019. She was also a resident of Aztec, N.M. for 20 years. She had been a resident at Pleasant Valley Manor for 3 years at the time of her death.
Lena was born on September 12, 1916 to parents, Aurillio Constantino and Ida Florence (Lucas) Constantino in Dewey, Okla. After her father's death in 1918, the family moved to Bartlesville, Okla. where she grew up and attended the local schools.
She married Charles Trulman Young in 1934 and they had seven children, five sons and two daughters; sons, Robert Jack Young, Tommie Dale Young, Donald Joseph Young and wife Elsa of Bartlesville, Okla, Charles David Young and wife Phyllis of Gardendale, Texas, and Timothy Paul Young and companion Barbara of Tampa, Fla; daughters, Carol Lee Brookshire (King) and husband Dick of Sedan, Myra Sue Whitson and husband Dave of Bloomfield, N.M. There are 37 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, 60 great-great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-great grandchildren.
Other than her strong faith, her family was the most important thing in her life, and she showed love in every way and was very much loved in return by all.
Lena was a homemaker with many talents throughout her lifetime. She was a fine seamstress and made clothes and repaired them for the underprivileged for many years. She loved the outside and getting her hands in the soil for her garden and flowers. She had a heart for the down and out, under privileged and was a loving concerned friend to all in need.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, two sisters, husband Charles T. Young, two sons, Robert and Thomas Young; 3 grandsons, Donnie Jr. Young, Joseph E. Horton, Donnie Ray Beason and 3 granddaughters, Shelly Beason, Gina Sue Hudson, and Sharon R. Rios.
Lena had a good long life, and when asked what had kept her going all these years she would almost always reply "by loving the Lord since I was a little 5 year old girl."
Her celebration of life will be held at the Light of His Way church in Bloomfield, NM on Sept. 14, 2019 at 4pm. Burial will be at the Aztec New Mexico Cemetery.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Sept. 11, 2019