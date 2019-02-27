|
Angelina Marie Madril of Farmington, NM passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019 in Midland, TX to be with the rest of her family in heaven. She was born November 4, 1943 in Pagosa, Co to Fileberto and Julia Romero. Our Mother, Wife, Sister, Nana, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt, Cousin, and friend was an amazing woman who loved the outdoors especially fishing, hunting, and camping. Grams hands were rarely still since she loved to sew, knit as well as clean no matter whose house she was at. She shared her love of food with her fresh vegetables from her garden at every meal, as well as her love for the casino. You could always catch her sitting on the couch with her Pepsi, potato chips watching the young and restless and asking if you want some. Her love, strength, courage, and her soul will never be forgotten.
She is preceded in death by: Parents Fileberto & Julia Romero, Daughter Cynthia Billings, Sister Meredith Romero, Niece Patty Asmus, Sister Maria Romero, Great grandson Uriah Michael Romero, as well as her beloved dog Gizmo.
She is Survived By: Marcy Madril, Carol & Richard Montoya, James & Tonie Billings, Laurie & Andy Prada, Sister Phyllis Fennemore, Boyd Romero, Rick & Amy Romero, LeRoy & Jodi Romero, Brittney & Casey Taylor, Sheree & Mike Romero, Desiree Montoya, Shamaree Montoya, Brandon Billings, Joey & Amy Haas, 4 step children, nieces, nephews and many great grandchildren.
Services are pending at this time.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 27, 2019