Anita Mae Henderson, 76, of Upper Fruitland, New Mexico passed from this life Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born on November 12, 1942 in Fruitland, New Mexico. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at Fruitland Baptist Church, Fruitland, New Mexico. Interment will be at Kirtland / Fruitland Cemetery, Kirtland, New Mexico. Anita is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home, North US Highway 491 Shiprock, New Mexico (505) 368-4607.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 22, 2019
