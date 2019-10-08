|
Anna Noel
Farmington - Anna Noel, age 98, of Farmington, New Mexico, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joy, and sons Roger and Bryan. She is survived by her children, Martha, Carolyn and Greg and 9 grandchildren.
Anna was a very loving and caring person to all those around her and will be remembered fondly and missed by many. She was strong and devoted in her faith.
She was a woman of many gifts and talents, just a few of which were quilting, oil painting, ceramics and porcelain, gardening and flower arranging, cooking and cake decorating.
Services will be at Desert Heights Church, 1835 E. Main, Farmington, New Mexico at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 12, 2019.
In lieu of flowers please make any donations to the .
Anna's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019