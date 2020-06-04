Hubert--So sorry to hear of Anna being called home. I known you good folks over forty years. Jan and I cherish our time spent with you in Lynchburg plus those Masonic activities over the years. You and your family have our sincere condolences.
Jan & Robert Haupert
Farmington, NM
Anna Wallace Cocklin
Lynchburg, - Anna Wallace Cocklin, 96, of Lynchburg, VA, formerly of Farmington, NM, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was the wife of Hubert W. Cocklin for 72 years. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.