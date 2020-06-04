Anna Wallace Cocklin
Anna Wallace Cocklin

Lynchburg, - Anna Wallace Cocklin, 96, of Lynchburg, VA, formerly of Farmington, NM, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was the wife of Hubert W. Cocklin for 72 years. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA 24502
(434) 239-2405
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 4, 2020
Hubert--So sorry to hear of Anna being called home. I known you good folks over forty years. Jan and I cherish our time spent with you in Lynchburg plus those Masonic activities over the years. You and your family have our sincere condolences.
Jan & Robert Haupert
Farmington, NM
Robert Haupert
Friend
