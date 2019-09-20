|
|
Annabel Beavers Crain left us on Tuesday, September 17. Born in Denver, Missouri in 1921 and married to Wade Beavers in 1944. She left 4 children: David Beavers, Leslie Hewett, and Phil Beavers of Farmington, and Evan Beavers of Minden, NV.
She was preceded in death by Wade in 1982. George Crain became her second husband in 1983. He died in 2008.
Annabel and Wade came here with their four children in 1956. The Beaverses are charter members of Bethany Christian Church. She was an active Democrat, serving several roles in the county party for over 50 years. Part owner of Guardian Abstract, which was a Farmington title insurance business, she was, in the 1970s, involved in the family-owned business Total Silver.
Her children and grandchildren will dearly miss her sharing in conversation what her curiosity and reading revealed to her. She was a mentor and model for us.
Reverend Tom Goebel will conduct a memorial service at Bethany Christian Church on a date not yet determined. She will lie beside Wade in Grant City, Missouri.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Sept. 20 to Sept. 23, 2019