Annabelle T. Holcomb
Farmington - Annabelle T. Holcomb was born to Vera R. and Henry Teubel, August 2, 1927 in Kanas City, Missouri. She lived in Farmington New Mexico for 26 years. She passed away at home surrounded by family.
Annabelle had almost received her degree in bookkeeping, which was her career for 46 years in the retail sector. She was a life member of VFW Aux 4031 and belonged to Elks Emblem club of Durango. She painted wonderful pictures on canvas and seashells. She was also known for her wonderful crocheted kitchen towels that she gifted to loved ones.
She was preceded in death by husband of 63 years, C. Norman Holcomb in 2009. Their son Charles N. Holcomb, Jr. in 2010, and her only sibling Isabel Teubel Herbst in 2011.
She is survived by her daughter Susan Holcomb Nystrom (Tom) and daughter-in-law Elaine Tulio Holcomb; Grandchildren Thomas Nystrom (Cynthia), Nicole Holcomb SanFilippo (Tony) and Dustin Nystrom (Angi); Great Grands: Brandon Stock (Mandy), Ashley Shaw (Chad), Brian Nystrom, Brittney Roscoe (Thomas), Samantha Henry (Talon), Anthony SanFilippo, Dominic SanFilippo and Charlee Nystrom; and Great-Great Grands: Kyleigh, Gavin and Zachary Stock.
Interment will be 9:00 am, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Greenlawn in Farmington, and memorial service at 10:00 am at First Presbyterian Church on Dustin. Reception to follow service at daughter's home on Sunset.
Pallbearers: Thomas Nystrom, Dustin Nystrom, Tony SanFilippo, Brian Nystrom, Anthony SanFilippo, Dominic SanFilippo and Brandon Stock. Honorary Pallbearers: Tom, Ashley, Chad, Brittney, Thomas, Samantha, Talon, Charlee, Kyleigh, Gavin and Zachary.
Donations can be made to Basin HH/Hospice in Annabelle's name.
Annabelle's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico. (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 24, 2019