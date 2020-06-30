Anthony Francisco



Bloomfield - Anthony R. Francisco, 46, of Dzil na oodilii, passed away on June 27, 2020, in Farmington, NM. He was born December 1, 1973, in Farmington, NM to Lydia Harvey and Benjamin Francisco.



Anthony graduated from Bloomfield High School and also graduated ITT in Albuquerque.



He is preceded in death by his father Benjamin Fracisco.



He is survived by his mom Lydia Harvey, step-father Herbert Harvey of Dzil na oodilii; brothers Darren Harvey and family of Los Alamos, Randy Harvey and family of Dzil na oodilii; sisters Chelsea Harvey of Denver, CO, Charlene Waddoups of Bloomfield.



A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 3rd at 10: am at the Brethren in Christ Cemetery.



Pall-bearers will be Justin Francisco, Reed Francisco, Randy Harvey, Anthony Benally, Allen Escobar, Eugene Arviso, Jr. and Troy Ellison.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store