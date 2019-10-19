|
|
Anthony Raymond Bradley
Ogden, UT - Anthony Raymond Bradley, 49, beloved Son of Buddy and Ida Bradley and loving husband, father, brother, uncle, nephew and friend to many, passed away on October 16, 2019 in Ogden, UT. He was born on October 7, 1970 in Shiprock, NM to Buddy and Ida Bradley. He graduated from Kirtland Central High School in 1988. He worked at BHP Mining in Fruitland, NM, Northrop Grumman-Innovation Systems, formerly known as ATK. He presently worked at Parker-Hannifin Control Systems in North Ogden. He is survived by his loving wife: Kellie Dodson-Crandall Bradley, his children: Teagan Penn(Mashae Green), Sierra Penn, Kai Bradley Nizhoni Bradley, Trevan Crandall, Lawrence Gilgen, Carol Gilgen. Grandsons: Tahoma Penn, Payson and Parker Gilgen, Granddaughter: Madison Jade. Niece: Noelle Noble, Nephew: Ashton Noble. His Mother: Ida Bradley. His Brother: Brian Bradley, Sister: Roberta Noble(Stuart Noble), Brother: Jonathan Bradley. He was preceded in death by his Father: Buddy R. Bradley, Paternal Grandparents: Raymond "Papa" Bradley and Louise "Mah" Bradley. Maternal Grandparents: Jim and Nannie Curley Begay, Numerous loving Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Anthony's ashes will be buried in Ogden, UT.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 3:00pm-7:00pm, at Copper Nickel, 2450 Grant Ave., Ogden, UT 84401.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 10:00am at Pinon Hills Community Church at 5101 N. Dustin Ave. Farmington, NM 87401.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2019