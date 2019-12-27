|
Antoni Ulibarri
Kirtland - Antoni Arthur Ulibarri was born on June 9,1952 to Arthur Joseph Ulibarri and Shirley Arlene Hunt Ulibarri, in Roswell, New Mexico. Toni graduated from Kirtland Central High School in 1970, then attended Ricks College and Brigham Young University. On summer break, Toni met his eternal sweetheart, Alice Beck Ulibarri, and they were married on January 9th, 1976. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple for time and all eternity on November 8, 1997. Toni is survived by his wife, Alice Beck Ulibarri, of 43 years, three children; Antoni Dak Ulibarri of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Lindsay Ulibarri Jordan (Rocky), of Farmington New Mexico, and Ryan Levi Ulibarri (Yolanda) of Fort Collins, Colorado; father, Arthur Joseph Ulibarri, brother, Mark David Ulibarri (Vicki), sister, Cindy Foutz Ulibarri (Dewey), and brother, Vincent Hunt Ulibarri. Toni also leaves behind 7 beautiful grandchildren, who in his eyes, there were no better.
Services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ, of Latter-Day Saints, 473 Road 6100, Kirtland, NM. 87417.
