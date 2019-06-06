Services
Desert View Funeral Home - Shiprock
US Highway 491 N
Shiprock, NM 87420
(505) 368-4607
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Dineh Christian Center
Shiprock, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio Coochwikvia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio Wayne Coochwikvia


1988 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Antonio Wayne Coochwikvia Obituary
Antonio Wayne Coochwikvia

Shiprock - Antonio Wayne Coochwikvia, 30, of Shiprock, New Mexico entered the Kingdom of Heaven on June 02, 2019.

Antonio Wayne Coochwikvia was born on December 26, 1988 in Shiprock, New Mexico. Antonio had a beautiful spirit; he always loved his children, parents, and siblings. He was a loving, kind, good-hearted father, brother, son, uncle, and grandson. He was always eager to help, very thoughtful and caring. He also loved running in marathons, and enjoyed participating in outdoor activities. His favorite hobbies were hiking, skateboarding, snowboarding, fishing, exercising, paintballing, cooking, bowling, and running. Antonio had an amazing personality, he made people laugh with his bright sense of humor. There was never a dull moment with Antonio. He will be greatly missed and will forever be in all of our hearts.

Antonio is survived by his children, daughter Briah Coochwikvia and son Antonio Coochwikvia. His mother Rowena Henry, father Kee Henry Sr., sisters Palomina Tom, Davetta MacDonald, and Justina Nez, brothers Keevin Henry, Kee Henry Jr., Allan Coochwikvia, Adrian Coochwikvia, and Aaron Coochwikvia. Also his three nieces, two nephews and numerous family members from Second Mesa, Arizona.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 07, 2019 at 10:00 AM, at Dineh Christian Center, Shiprock, New Mexico.

Antonio Coochwikvia is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home.

Donations would be greatly appreciated and could be made at any local Citizens Bank to Antonio Coochwikvia.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now