Antonio Wayne Coochwikvia
Shiprock - Antonio Wayne Coochwikvia, 30, of Shiprock, New Mexico entered the Kingdom of Heaven on June 02, 2019.
Antonio Wayne Coochwikvia was born on December 26, 1988 in Shiprock, New Mexico. Antonio had a beautiful spirit; he always loved his children, parents, and siblings. He was a loving, kind, good-hearted father, brother, son, uncle, and grandson. He was always eager to help, very thoughtful and caring. He also loved running in marathons, and enjoyed participating in outdoor activities. His favorite hobbies were hiking, skateboarding, snowboarding, fishing, exercising, paintballing, cooking, bowling, and running. Antonio had an amazing personality, he made people laugh with his bright sense of humor. There was never a dull moment with Antonio. He will be greatly missed and will forever be in all of our hearts.
Antonio is survived by his children, daughter Briah Coochwikvia and son Antonio Coochwikvia. His mother Rowena Henry, father Kee Henry Sr., sisters Palomina Tom, Davetta MacDonald, and Justina Nez, brothers Keevin Henry, Kee Henry Jr., Allan Coochwikvia, Adrian Coochwikvia, and Aaron Coochwikvia. Also his three nieces, two nephews and numerous family members from Second Mesa, Arizona.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 07, 2019 at 10:00 AM, at Dineh Christian Center, Shiprock, New Mexico.
Antonio Coochwikvia is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home.
Donations would be greatly appreciated and could be made at any local Citizens Bank to Antonio Coochwikvia.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on June 6, 2019