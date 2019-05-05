|
|
Arlene and Richard Thurstonson
Farmington - Arlene Thurstonson, 86, and Richard Thurstonson, 87, recently passed away and went to be with their Lord. Arlene went to the arms of the Lord on April 23, 2019, and Richard joined her just four days later, on April 27, 2019. They were best friends for 65 years, happily married for 64 of those. Arlene and Richard were married in Grand Junction, Colorado on November 19, 1955. They settled in Flora Vista, New Mexico.
Richard was a Corporal in the Army during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1953 and went on to be an independent Farmers Insurance agent. He retired in 1994. He served as a board member at the Navajo Missions for over 8 years and was president of the Aztec School Board for over 10 years. Richard also was the president of the Flora Vista Water Board for more than 2 decades.
Arlene was a kind-hearted, gentle, and generous person. She was a loving friend to all who were fortunate to know her. She saw only the best in every person she encountered and opened her heart to everyone. Arlene taught Sunday school for over 20 years. As anyone can see, she was a lady who "wore many hats."
Arlene and Richard were both active members of First Assembly of God Church.
They are survived by their 3 children: Greg (Deena) Thurstonson of Houston, Julie Frolic of Phoenix and Lisa Thurstonson of Flora Vista. They also leave behind 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
A memorial celebration in their honor will be held at Copper Ridge Church on Saturday, May 11th at 10:00am Their care has been entrusted to Farmington Funeral Home.
In lieu of flower arrangements, the family is requesting rose bushes and/or lilacs. These will be planted in Arlene's flower beds to honor the Thurstonsons.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 5, 2019