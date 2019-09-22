|
Arlin Matthew Schilz
Farmington - Arlin Matthew Schilz, 91 passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 4, 2019 at SJRMC in Farmington, NM.
Arlin was born in Peetz, Colorado on July 15,1928 to Hilary and Inez Schilz, he was their first son of 13 children. He grew up working with his father on the farm and took pride in animal husbandary, once known to hang a harness for his calf in the barn to mend a broken leg. He attended school thru the eighth grade, leaving school to help build a new school in Peetz. He served in the Navy post WW II on Midway Island.
Arlin met Wanda Kruse after returning from his service, his father told him he needed to go meet that smart checkout clerk at the grocery. They were married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Peetz on July 3rd 1950. Arlin and Wanda relocated across Cortez, Colorado in 1957, pulling their mobile home over Wolfcreek pass with his Propane truck.Wanda following with four small children, they moved on to Farmington, NM where they made their home.
He completed his GED and volunteered thru St. Mary's Catholic parish leading the guitar mass. He also was a the volunteer Farmington Citizens Police officer in the early 1980s. He worked delivering propane all over the San Juan county for over thirty years. As many would say "Arlin could fix anything and grow anything he set out to do."
He loved his family passionately and spoiled his grandchildren with many adventures. He was a very giving Dad and we were a lucky to have parents that were so devoted to their home and family.
Arlin was proceeded in death by wife Wanda Schilz, son Arlin H. Schilz Jr., grandaughter Jeana Orbeck, parents Hilary and Inez, sisters Mariam, Norma, Marlene, brothers, Bob, Roland, Alan and Gary.
He is survived by brothers Darrel, Gordon and sisters Audrey and Diane.His children, Suzane Grimes, Thomas and Linda (Head) Schilz and Janell Schilz-Winbray. Grandchildren, Casey, Jason, Brad, Matthew, Jodi and Annie. Eight great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
We would like to thank SJRMC for the comfort and prayers we received from the staff.
A celebration of the life of Arlin will be held at 12:00pm on September 28th, 2019 at the Casitas at 720 Airport Dr.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Sept. 22, 2019