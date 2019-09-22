Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
the Casitas
720 Airport Dr
Arlin Matthew Schilz


1928 - 2019
Arlin Matthew Schilz Obituary
Arlin Matthew Schilz

Farmington - Arlin Matthew Schilz, 91 passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 4, 2019 at SJRMC in Farmington, NM.

He is survived by his brothers Darrel and Gordon, sisters Audrey and Diane. His children, Suzane Grimes, Thomas and Linda (Head) Schilz and Janell Schilz-Winbray. Grandchildren, Casey, Jason, Brad, Matthew, Jodi and Annie. Eight great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

We would like to thank SJRMC for the comfort and prayers we received from the staff.

A celebration of the life of Arlin will be held at 12:00pm on September 28th, 2019 at the Casitas at 720 Airport Dr.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
