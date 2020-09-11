1/1
Audie Medina
Audie Medina

Bloomfield - Audie Medina, age 61, passed away peacefully September 7, 2020.

He was born on February 14, 1959 in Farmington, New Mexico to Loyd and Gloria Medina. He married his Forever Valentine, Evette Archuleta on April 14, 1979 and they raised 3 daughters together. Audie was a business owner of 4 Corners Glass along with his Dad and Brother since 1983. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and custom craftsman. Audie never met a stranger and was always quick to lend a helping hand. He was blessed and highly favored by God.

Audie is preceded in death by his mother. He is survived by his Dad, Loyd Medina, Brother Loyd J Medina (Marcy), his wife, Evette Medina, Daughters, Amanda Sandoval (J.J.), Jamie Burns (C.J.), and Katelyn Medina. Grandchildren Daylan, Roman, Audie, Reece, Mila and Rocky.

Due to Covid-19 funeral services will be held at World Harvest Church and limited to immediate family, however livestream will be available at www.worldharvest.com on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 3 p.m.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
