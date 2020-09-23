1/1
Aurora Valencia-Garcia
Aurora Valencia-Garcia

Aurora (Dora) Eupelia Valencia-Garcia, 82, went to her final heavenly reward early Monday morning September 21, 2020. Aurora was born on November 7, 1937 in Coraque, New Mexico. She was raised mostly in Blanco, New Mexcio but graduated from Aztec High school.

Aurora met and married Prudencio Garcia in Blanco in 1956 and they eventually had 8 children together. Early on in their marriage they briefly moved to Albuquerque so Prudencio could attend college for drafting and architecture. Although self-described as a "home maker" Aurora loved to make and sell jewelry - which she did quite successfully after her children grew up. Aurora was an avid yard sale, thrift shop and swap meet shopper, she loved to find a bargain.

Aurora lost Prudencio to cancer in March of 2004 and after a few years of being single met Manual (Manny) Valencia. Her and Manny married in 2006 and were together until her final breath. They loved to dance and sing and could be found doing just that on weekends at certain venues in the tri-city area. On Sundays she could be found singing alto in one of the catholic churches in Aztec or Flora Vista.

Aurora was preceded in death by her parents Desiderio and Delores Valencia, her sister Sara Armenta, Brother Eli (Lee) Valencia and husband Prudencio Garcia as well as their fifth child Delores.

She is survived by her second husband Manuel Valencia, her brother Ernest (Sonny) Valencia, sister Loretta Lundgren as well as her Daughters Teresa Ellsbury (Robert) and Rosenda Mukai (Ed) and her sons Prudencio Garcia Jr (Carla), Estevan Garcia (Zelda), Ruben Garcia (Cynthia), Pablo Garcia (Terri), and Chris Garcia. Aurora also had over 30 grandchildren and many great grandchildren as well as many stepchildren, and nieces and nephews that she loved and cherished.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Aztec at 11:00 am Saturday September 26, Preceded by a Rosary at 10:30 am. A reception will follow the mass at St. Joseph parish hall.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
