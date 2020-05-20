|
|
Ava Marie Jackson Marsh
(November 6, 1931 -
May 8, 2020)
Ava Marie Jackson Marsh journeyed home to Heaven on Friday, May 8th. A native of Council, WV, she left her hometown after high school graduation, moving to Baltimore, MD to work as a model for several department stores, and as a secretary for a stationery company. After raising four children, working as a substitute teacher, Mrs. Marsh packed up her life and moved to New Mexico to live on the Navajo Reservation and minister to the Diné, helping to establish Many Waters Mission in Waterflow, NM. She was happiest when painting, singing, studying Scripture or spending time with her large and loving family. Upon her arrival in Heaven, she was joyously greeted by her parents, Toy and Ada Jackson, daughter Alyssa Netter, daughter-in-law Christine Ben, grandson Jeremiah Johnson, 1 sister, and several brothers. Mrs. Marsh is survived by her greatest joys - children: Kelley Hatch (Johnson City, TN), Jon Marsh (Farmington, NM), and Gregory Marsh (Baltimore, MD). Grandchildren: Joshua Johnson and wife Jamie (Piney Flats, TN), Leryn Velarde, Rachel Routt, Mindy Gustin and husband Daniel, Samantha Burnham and husband Mark (all of Farmington), Gabrielle Denford (Baltimore, MD), Sophie and Jack Netter (Charleston, SC), and Liam and Riley Marsh (Baltimore, MD). Great-grandchildren: Brittany White (Farmington), Josh and Jordan Johnson (Kingsport, TN), Ethan and Anika Velarde, Gabriel Routt, G.W., Memphis and Rigger Gustin (Farmington), and Amiah Johnson (Piney Flats, TN); and one Great-great-great-grandson, Jake Schumacher (Farmington); as well as two brothers, five sisters, and numerous much loved nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held Friday, May 22 at 11:00 a.m. at Cope Memorial in Farmington. Internment will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Kirtland-Fruitland Cemetery.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 20 to May 21, 2020