Avis Eileen Morken Olson, 95, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019 in her home after a wonderful and productive life.



Avis was born to parents Oscar and Helen Morken on January 30, 1924 in the family farm house in Lac Qui Parle County, Minnesota. She married LeRoy Olson in 1945. They were married nearly 46 years before his passing in 1991. Avis and LeRoy resided in Farmington, NM since 1958.



As one of the founding members, Avis was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, serving in many capacities through the years. She was the church organist for more than 30 years and was a cheerful and smiling presence throughout her long life.



She called many people 'friend' and was quick to socialize. She had many close friends and the close affection of many more with her warm, caring, motherly presence and her outgoing personality.



If you couldn't find her playing bridge or hosting a get together for friends or family, you'd probably catch her reading a book or studying the bible for her Bible Study group. Avis was an active member of the San Juan Medical Auxilary starting in 1990. At various times in her professional life, she worked as a secretary at Ladera School and was a licensed Realtor. Avis was a licensed Real Estate Title Insurance Officer for over 25 years.



Avis was preceded in death by her parents, by husband LeRoy (Bud or Ole) in 1991, by daughter Barbara and grandchildren Michelle, Sheryl and Donnie in 1975, by brothers Osborne and Mayne, and by sisters-in law Marie Morken, Laverna Morken, Betty Jane Hanson, and Marion Lehrfeld. Her sister-in-law Alice Morken still lives in the home town of Madison, Minnesota.



She is survived by three sons - James of Farmington, Richard and wife Diana of Farmington and David of Castle Rock, Colorado; 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grand children; numerous relatives - nieces, nephews and cousins galore- across the U.S.



A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1221 East 20th Street, Farmington, NM on Saturday, June 22 at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. For more information or to leave a condolence, please visit the online guest book for Avis Olson at farmingtonfuneral.com.



The family would like to thank all of the various people and organizations that supported Avis throughout her life and especially in the last months. Published in Farmington Daily Times from June 12 to June 16, 2019