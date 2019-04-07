|
Azarius LaMotte
Kirtland - Azarius LaMotte,5, of Kirtland, NM, born September 15, 2013 in Shiprock, NM and left to see Jesus March 31, 2019 in Farmington, NM. He attended Kirtland Early Childcare Center and Learning Circle Daycare in Kirtland, NM. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, wrestling, cheese pizza, Veggie Tales videos, traveling to California and playing catch. Mother is Samantha LaMotte, grandparents Jerald & Meredith LaMotte, Uncle Jerald LaMotte Jr, Elias LaMotte, Xavier LaMotte, Jared Scott, and aunts Alexandra LaMotte, Kelsey Yazzie, Nicola Kosea, Chastity Yazzie and brother Kale LaMotte. Funeral service will be Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Riverside Bread of Life Church in Fruitland, NM with Pastor Ray Henry officiating. Interment will be at the Kirtland Cemetary in Kirtland, NM after the service a reception will follow interment back at Riverside Bread of Life Church. Pallbearers will be Elias LaMotte, Jerald LaMotte Jr., Xavier LaMotte and Jared Scott. Honarary Pallbearers will be the rest of the family members and the San Juan County Sheriff Officers and SJRMC ER Staff.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Apr. 7, 2019