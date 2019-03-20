|
|
Baraquiel Ramon Montano
Farmington - August 02,1937-March 15,2019
Baraquiel Ramon Montano, age 81, passed from this life on Friday, March 15, 2019. He was born August 02,1937 in Cuba, NM.
He is survived by his wife Juanita Pete Montano, and his daughters Lynn Montano Johnson and Sharon Montano.
Baraquiel's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, NM. (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Mar. 20, 2019