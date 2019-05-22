|
Barbara Ann Cross
Farmington - Barbara Ann Cross, age 80, of Farmington, New Mexico, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Farmington, New Mexico. Barbara was born April 13, 1939 in Maryville, Tennessee to John L. Bradley and Clyda Nichols Bradley.
Barbara was born in Tennessee and moved to the Miami/Globe, Arizona area when she was a child. She lived in Arizona until she met her husband Burlin "Bill" Cross. They married in December 1957, leaving Arizona for a number of adventurous locations from the east coast to the west coast. She was a "Navy" wife and was transferred from port to port while raising four children. They retired to Farmington, New Mexico in 1972. Barb and Bill became very active in square dancing, bowling, camping, and taking long rides and traveling around the county.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Burlin "Bill" Cross; parents, John L. Bradley and Clyda Nichols Bradley; and sister, Debra Bauer.
Barbara is survived by sons, John (Melissa) Cross, Kirk (Tammy) Cross, Jeff (Idris) Cross; daughter, Sunny (Mark) Bergstrom; sisters, Wanda Faye Martin, Linda Blazek; 13 Grandchildren and 30 Great-Grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Service to follow at 6:00 pm at Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street, Farmington, New Mexico.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Barbara's memory with Bright Focus Foundation Support at www.brightfocus.org.
Barbara's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com
Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 22, 2019