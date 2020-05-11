|
|
Barbara Gilles
Farmington - Barbara N. Gille passed away Thursday morning, May 7, 2020, at age 94, in Farmington, N.M.. Barbara and her husband and two children moved to Farmington in 1953. Their third child was born there in 1955. She was very active in First Presbyterian Church, serving as an elder and deacon, many times over the years. She was one of the first women pilots in New Mexico. She was a bird watcher, bridge player and a PEO member. She went to work, out of the home in 1960, for Southern Union Gas Co., which later became Gas Co of N.M., then PNM. where she was Executive Secretary. She retired in1989 to care for her mother.
Barbara had many good friends, a wonderful life and those who new her loved her, respected and cared for her. She will be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 865 North Dustin Ave., Farmington, N.M. 87401. Memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Gille, Mother, Martha C. Najim, both sons, David Gille, Larry Gille and by grandson Matthew Noland. Her sister Rosemary and husband George Ziegler and her sister-in-law Shirley Najim.
Barbara is survived by her daughter Kathy and husband George Noland, by her brother Ted Najim and nieces Nancy and Diana, her two nieces Jenny (Lee) and Lynn (Ralph) and nephew Eric Ziegler (Cynthia) and their families.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 11 to May 20, 2020