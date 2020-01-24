Resources
Barbara Jean (Hamel) Tucker

Barbara Jean (Hamel) Tucker Obituary
Barbara Jean (Hamel) Tucker

Farmington - Barbara Jean (Hamel) Tucker 82, passed away with her family by her side, after a brief illness.

She was born in Superior, NE and attended school there. In 1955, she met and married Lloyd W. Tucker. Together they moved to Farmington in 1957 and started their family in 1959. While raising their children, Barbara was active in the community as well as working for the Farmington School District for over 20 years. She started as a crosswalk guard and finished her career as a secretary for McCormick School.

She enjoyed gardening, sewing, baking, and making sure the cookie and candy jars were full for the grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her grandson, Ryan. She was loved by so many and is survived by her husband, Lloyd; a brother and a sister; her daughter, Dee (Ron) Corey; son, Wesley (Cathy); 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

At this time, there are no services planned.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 29, 2020
