Services
Alternative Choice
804 North Dustin Avenue
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 326-3671
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Barbara Lee Residence
408 Parkland Drive
Aztec, NM
View Map
Aztec - Barbara Lou (Pookie) Lee, 83, of Aztec passed away peacefully on May 10. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Elmer Richard Lee and a brother, Charles Andre (Andy) Lautaret. She is survived by sisters, Marie (Mitzi) Guerra and Georgia Bernice (Bobbie) Johnson; brother, Maxie Mauriece (Bud) Lautaret; sons, Richard Cleon (Rick) Lee and wife Phyllis and Terence Brown (Terry) Lee; grandsons, Richard Scott (Rick) Lee (great-grandsons, Kayden and Conor) and Christopher Kelsey Tadge (Chris) Lee.

Being the oldest sibling, Barbara started 'mothering' early, helping raise her two brothers and two sisters. Barbara was a retired Registered Nurse, and had worked at several area doctors' offices. Including, helping Doctor Barkman ser up his initial practice in Aztec.

She spent 20+ years at San Juan Regional Medical Center, 16 of which were on medical floor, where she made many good friends. After retirement, she spent several years touring the Southwest in a motor home with Elmer and their three precious Boston Bulldogs; Nikito, Nyleta and Nytrina.

The family would like to express our deep appreciation to the people who made her last few years more comfortable. Including but certainly not limited to: Denise, Chelsea, Chardell, Rose, Danny, Charlie, Marnie, Terrie, all her Red Hat friends, the group at Durango Davita including; Sandy, Claire, Esperanza, Dr. Saddler, Dr. Helms and the entire team at that superb facility, plus Dr. Barkman and his entire team.

A small memorial Barbara's life will be held on Wednesday, May 15 at 2 p.m. at her house, 408 Parkland Drive, Aztec.

In lieu of flowers, please make a small donation to at .

Barbara's care is entrusted to Alternative Choice Funeral and Cremation, 804 N. Dustin Ave., 505-325-9611. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 12 to May 15, 2019
