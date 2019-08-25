|
Barbara Nell Munster Burrell
Farmington - Barbara Nell Munster Burrell passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at her daughter's home in Clovis, CA after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born September 26, 1945 in Delta, UT to Bernard and Dora Black Munster. In 1957, the family moved to Farmington, NM, where Barbara made many lifelong friends.
Barbara married Richard Lee Burrell in 1962. They later moved their young family to Denver, CO. Barbara had a 40-year career as a medical transcriptionist and managed the Denver office for a national transcription company. In 2002, she moved back to Farmington to be near family.
She was active in community theater and the Red Hats. She enjoyed quilting and worked part-time as a substitute teacher. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Pauline Munster Corzine. She is survived by her siblings: Jerald Munster of Denver, CO; Ray Corzine of Farmington, NM; Kathryn (Kathy) Munster of Albuquerque, NM; and Barbara McCulom Munster of Denver, CO; and cousins, nieces and nephews she loved dearly.
Barbara leaves behind her children and nine grandchildren: Becky Burrell Rapier of Mesa, AZ; Arthur and Cheryl Burrell Gardner of Clovis, CA; John and Deborah Burrell Pearson of Centennial, CO; and Thomas Richard Burrell and Cathy Schilling of Chicago, Ill.
A grave-side service is set for June 20, 2020, 9 a.m., at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Farmington, NM, with a picnic to follow. Flowers can be sent to the cemetery office the day before the service or brought to the service. Remembrances can be made in Barbara's memory to www.domesticshelters.org of Farmington, NM.
A celebration of Barbara's life is being held in September 2019 at her daughter's home in Clovis, CA.
Barbara's family greatly appreciates the companionate support of Hinds Hospice in Fresno, CA and Age with Grace in Denver, CO, and the many friends, family members, and church family in Farmington, Denver, and Clovis who rallied around Barbara and her children. Thank you.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Aug. 25, 2019