1/1
Barbara P. (Nana) Bedonie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara P. Bedonie (Nana)

Barbara Bedonie, 56, peacefully entered into eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 16, 2020.

Barbara was born in Otis, New Mexico to Harold Harris Sr. and Vena Barber. She spent her childhood in Kirtland, New Mexico. She attended Kirtland High School and participated in extracurricular activities such as track and basketball.

Barbara met her husband, Walter Bedonie, in 1983. They married in 1985 and had three children, Talisa, Charmayne, and Matthew.

Barbara is preceded in death by her father, Harold Harris Sr., and brother, Ferrell Harris. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Walter Bedonie, daughters Talisa (Kysar), and Charmayne, son Matthew (Maria), mother, Vena Barber, sisters, Darlene and Venita, brothers, Harold Jr. and Dewayne, grandchildren, Tyrell, Trevor, Vaun, Desiree, Isabella, Joel, Michael, Zoey, and Jett.

Barbara was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. She lived her life as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her grandchildren were the center of her life and she enjoyed taking family trips with them. San Diego, CA held a special place in her heart and her fondest memories were shared there with her family. Within the twenty-five years in the healthcare field, she truly touched many lives. Barbara was the perfect example of God's love and lived her life in servitude to Him.

The family would like to thank the brave doctors and nurses of Presbyterian Rust Medical Center who provided the utmost care for Barbara. Additionally, we would like to thank Cedar Ridge Inn of Farmington, where Barbara was employed for seventeen years.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10 AM and 4 PM at Farmington Funeral Home, located at 2111 W Apache St. Farmington, NM.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by daily-times.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved