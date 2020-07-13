Barbara P. Bedonie (Nana)



Barbara Bedonie, 56, peacefully entered into eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 16, 2020.



Barbara was born in Otis, New Mexico to Harold Harris Sr. and Vena Barber. She spent her childhood in Kirtland, New Mexico. She attended Kirtland High School and participated in extracurricular activities such as track and basketball.



Barbara met her husband, Walter Bedonie, in 1983. They married in 1985 and had three children, Talisa, Charmayne, and Matthew.



Barbara is preceded in death by her father, Harold Harris Sr., and brother, Ferrell Harris. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Walter Bedonie, daughters Talisa (Kysar), and Charmayne, son Matthew (Maria), mother, Vena Barber, sisters, Darlene and Venita, brothers, Harold Jr. and Dewayne, grandchildren, Tyrell, Trevor, Vaun, Desiree, Isabella, Joel, Michael, Zoey, and Jett.



Barbara was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. She lived her life as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her grandchildren were the center of her life and she enjoyed taking family trips with them. San Diego, CA held a special place in her heart and her fondest memories were shared there with her family. Within the twenty-five years in the healthcare field, she truly touched many lives. Barbara was the perfect example of God's love and lived her life in servitude to Him.



The family would like to thank the brave doctors and nurses of Presbyterian Rust Medical Center who provided the utmost care for Barbara. Additionally, we would like to thank Cedar Ridge Inn of Farmington, where Barbara was employed for seventeen years.



Memorial services will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10 AM and 4 PM at Farmington Funeral Home, located at 2111 W Apache St. Farmington, NM.









