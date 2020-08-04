Barry D. Sharer



Barry D Sharer, 55 passed from this life, July 26, 2020. He was born in Farmington NM, to Ralph and Helen Sharer on June 2, 1965.



Barry served as an officer with the Bloomfield Police Department from July of 1988 to December of 2001.



Later he joined the San Juan County Sheriffs office as a deputy from January of 2002 to April of 2008.



After his retirement from the Sheriffs office, Barry, being a lover of justice and ever a public servant, was elected as Magistrate Judge where he served from January of 2009 until his death.



Barry is survived by his brothers Bill and Donald and the light of his life, Kathleen his beloved sister.



Barry will be missed by many, not just his family, but his brothers and sisters in law enforcement.



Rosary will be held August 7th at 10:30am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Farmington, Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary's 2100 E. 20th St. Farmington on August 7 at 11:00am.









