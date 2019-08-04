|
|
Barry J. Gundlock
Farmington - Barry J. Gundlock, born April 28th, 1959 in Auckland, New Zealand passed away at home in Farmington, NM on July 12th, 2019. He is preceded in death by his mother Audrey Monahan, father Johannes Gundlock and brother Ian Gundlock. He is survived by his sister Elaine Smith, niece and nephew Joann and Mark Jeldi, sister Dianne Gundlock, daughter Whitney Francis (Adam Francis) and grand-daughter Bailey Francis.
A memorial celebration of Barry's life will be held September 21st and details will be available at a later date via an event page "Memorial for Barry Gundlock" on Facebook. There will also be a notification in the paper several weeks prior for those who wish to come celebrate.
Barry was born in New Zealand and came to the United States as a young man to play competitive fast-pitch softball. He enjoyed a long and accomplished pitching career with several teams and made life-long friends. He was known for having a kind heart and a loveable personality. He loved sailing and was a member of the local yacht club in his native New Zealand, he loved being near the water. He was passionate about following Liverpool Football Club and the New Zealand national rugby team All Blacks, as rugby was a sport he played as a youth. He loved being with his friends, he always had a dog or two by his side and he was a character that no one who knew him will ever forget.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Aug. 4 to Sept. 15, 2019