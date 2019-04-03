Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjy Blackmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjy Blackmon


1980 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Benjy Blackmon Obituary
Benjy Blackmon

Las Cruces - Benjy Blackmon unexpectedly passed away on March 28, 2019 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. A memorial service will be held on April 5, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. under the direction of Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001. Parents contact numbers, Randy, 903-575-7524, Ginger, 903-767-7103. A full obituary posted in the Las Cruces Sun News.

Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now