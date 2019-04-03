|
Benjy Blackmon
Las Cruces - Benjy Blackmon unexpectedly passed away on March 28, 2019 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. A memorial service will be held on April 5, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. under the direction of Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001. Parents contact numbers, Randy, 903-575-7524, Ginger, 903-767-7103. A full obituary posted in the Las Cruces Sun News.
Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Apr. 3, 2019